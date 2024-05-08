Kendall Jenner Reunites With Bad Bunny At The Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, the former flames who once set tongues wagging with their romance, sparked rumors of a reconciliation as they reunited at the star-studded 2024 Met Gala. The highly-anticipated event saw Bad Bunny serving as one of the co-chairs, while Kendall graced the red carpet in her signature style.

However, it wasn’t just their presence at the gala that turned heads; it was their cozy reunion at the afterparty that set tongues wagging. Both Kendall and Bad Bunny traded their gala ensembles for chic afterparty outfits as they mingled and celebrated at the exclusive Après Met 2 Met Gala Afterparty at WSA in New York City.

Photographs and videos capturing the exes laughing and flirting at the event quickly made waves on social media. An eyewitness spilled the tea to Page 6, revealing, “They were at the same table, laughing and flirting. She was rubbing his head.”

While rumors of a rekindled romance swirled among fans, sources close to the pair suggested that their relationship status remains ambiguous. Despite their apparent closeness at the afterparty, Kendall and Bad Bunny stopped short of sharing a kiss but remained glued to each other’s side throughout the night.

The duo called it quits on their romance in December of 2023, after less than a year of dating. Since then, Kendall has been linked to her ex, Devin Booker. However, insiders hinted that their split was amicable and mutually understood from the beginning. A source shared with Page 6, “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”

With their busy schedules and a desire to explore individual paths before settling down, Kendall and Bad Bunny seem to have embraced the notion of taking life one step at a time. As their reunion at the Met Gala suggests, sparks may still fly whenever these two cross paths. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s intriguing relationship saga!

