Sabrina Carpenter Reveals How Taylor Swift Felt About Her Skims Collab

Sabrina Carpenter just addressed how working with Kim Kardashian affected her friendship with Taylor Swift. Taylor & Kim have a notoriously rocky history. Fans were shocked to see Sabrina work with Kim on a SKIMS campaign.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina explained, “As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end.” She added, “So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

Sabrina also opened up about what it’s like to have a relationship with Taylor after years of being a fan. She shared, “She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs,” adding, “We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.… She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favorites.”

Sabrina still idolizes Taylor and got a front row seat to her talent when she joined her on the road for the Eras tour. She shared, “I hold her to such a different echelon,” adding, “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done.”

Taylor Swift’s Top 3 Drama Moments:

Kanye West VMA Incident (2009): During the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. The incident sparked a public outcry, and discussions about the treatment of Taylor Swift in the music industry intensified. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Feud (2016): In 2016, Taylor Swift became embroiled in a public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian released snippets of a phone conversation between Taylor and Kanye discussing his song “Famous.” The controversy led to a social media storm. With fans and celebrities taking sides in the disagreement over whether Taylor had approved the lyrics in the song. Music Catalog Ownership Dispute (2019): Taylor Swift faced drama in 2019 when she expressed her frustration over the ownership of her music catalog. Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group led to a public dispute. Taylor accused Braun of bullying and not allowing her the opportunity to buy her own master recordings. This ignited a broader conversation about artists’ rights in the music industry.

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals How Taylor Swift Felt About Her Skims Collab