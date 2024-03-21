Ariana Grande Finalizes Divorce From Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande’s divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez has been finalized, with the pop star agreeing to a substantial $1.25 million payout as part of their settlement, according to court documents obtained from the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The dissolution of their two-year marriage, which began in October 2023, has officially concluded, following months of legal proceedings. Despite Ariana’s estimated net worth of $240 million, she is required to make a one-time payment to Dalton, along with additional financial arrangements outlined in the agreement.

As per the Associated Press, Ariana will also grant Gomez half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles residence and contribute up to $25,000 toward his attorney fees. The terms of the settlement indicate no provision for future alimony, with both parties signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage.

Reports suggest that Ariana and Dalton had already sorted out the details of their separation before filing for divorce, aiming for a swift and amicable resolution. The couple, who simultaneously filed for divorce in September 2023, had reportedly encountered difficulties in their relationship prior to making the decision to part ways.

Rumors of their split surfaced in July 2023, with sources indicating that the couple had mutually agreed to end their marriage. Despite the separation, they expressed a desire to maintain a close friendship. Shortly after, speculation arose regarding Ariana’s involvement with her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater, who filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, following reports of their relationship.

DeuxMoi, a popular social media account known for celebrity gossip, initially fueled rumors of Ariana and Ethan’s breakup, though later sources hinted at a possible reconciliation. An insider revealed that Ethan recently shared Ariana’s Billboard chart records on his close friend’s social media, suggesting ongoing ties between the two.

Top 3 Ariana Drama Moments: