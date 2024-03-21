Ariana Grande Finalizes Divorce From Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Finalizes Divorce From Dalton GomezMar 22
Ariana Grande’s divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez has been finalized, with the pop star agreeing to a substantial $1.25 million payout as part of their settlement, according to court documents obtained from the Los Angeles Superior Court.
The dissolution of their two-year marriage, which began in October 2023, has officially concluded, following months of legal proceedings. Despite Ariana’s estimated net worth of $240 million, she is required to make a one-time payment to Dalton, along with additional financial arrangements outlined in the agreement.
As per the Associated Press, Ariana will also grant Gomez half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles residence and contribute up to $25,000 toward his attorney fees. The terms of the settlement indicate no provision for future alimony, with both parties signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage.
Reports suggest that Ariana and Dalton had already sorted out the details of their separation before filing for divorce, aiming for a swift and amicable resolution. The couple, who simultaneously filed for divorce in September 2023, had reportedly encountered difficulties in their relationship prior to making the decision to part ways.
Rumors of their split surfaced in July 2023, with sources indicating that the couple had mutually agreed to end their marriage. Despite the separation, they expressed a desire to maintain a close friendship. Shortly after, speculation arose regarding Ariana’s involvement with her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater, who filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, following reports of their relationship.
DeuxMoi, a popular social media account known for celebrity gossip, initially fueled rumors of Ariana and Ethan’s breakup, though later sources hinted at a possible reconciliation. An insider revealed that Ethan recently shared Ariana’s Billboard chart records on his close friend’s social media, suggesting ongoing ties between the two.
Top 3 Ariana Drama Moments:
- Donut-Licking Incident: In July 2015, a surveillance video surfaced showing Ariana Grande licking donuts on display at a bakery in California while saying, “I hate Americans. I hate America.” The incident led to widespread backlash and criticism, with many accusing Ariana of disrespectful behavior and unpatriotic sentiments. She later apologized for her actions, attributing them to frustration over unhealthy eating habits in America.
- Breakup with Pete Davidson: Ariana’s whirlwind romance and engagement to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 captured headlines. However, their relationship quickly became tabloid fodder, with intense media scrutiny and speculation surrounding their breakup later that year. The public nature of their romance and subsequent split sparked drama and discussion among fans and the media alike.
- Feud with Wendy Williams: In November 2019, Ariana Grande found herself in a feud with talk show host Wendy Williams. The conflict began when Williams made comments about Ariana’s appearance, questioning her age and suggesting she looked like a teenager. Ariana responded via Twitter, calling out Williams for her comments and asserting her right to express herself as she chooses. The incident sparked a debate about body shaming and celebrity scrutiny in the media.