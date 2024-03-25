Tristan Thompson Ordered To Pay Over $50k in Child Support

Tristan Thompson, NBA star and former partner of Khloe Kardashian, has been directed by a judge to settle his outstanding child support dues, totaling over $50,000, to Maralee Nichols, the mother of his son Theo.

The court ruling comes after reports surfaced that Tristan had failed to meet his child support obligations to Maralee for their son, Theo, born on December 1st, 2021. Sources indicate that Thompson neglected to make payments from September 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024, prompting legal action to recover the owed amount.

The paternity of Theo became a subject of public scrutiny following allegations of Tristan’s infidelity with Maralee while Khloe Kardashian was expecting their second child via surrogate. Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson in June 2021, asserting her rights to child support for Theo.



Initially, Tristan disputed the claims of infidelity but later acknowledged paternity after conclusive DNA testing. In a statement released following the confirmation of paternity, Thompson expressed his acceptance of responsibility and pledged to participate in co-parenting arrangements with Maralee for their son.

Despite his assurances, reports suggest Tristan has been noticeably absent from Theo’s life, as well as that of his older son, Prince, whom he shares with ex-partner Jordan Craig. Concerns have been raised by fans regarding Thompson’s apparent preference for his children with Khloe Kardashian, highlighting the importance of equitable treatment and involvement in all his children’s lives.

The legal proceedings surrounding Tristan’s child support payments underscore ongoing tensions and complexities in his personal life, further exacerbated by public scrutiny and allegations of infidelity. As developments continue to unfold, observers await updates on Tristan’s efforts to fulfill his parental responsibilities and navigate co-parenting arrangements.

Top 3 Tristian Thompson Drama Moments:

Cheating Allegations: Tristan Thompson has faced multiple cheating scandals throughout his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The most notable incident occurred in 2019 when reports emerged that he had been unfaithful with Jordyn Woods, a close friend of the Kardashian family. This scandal caused a significant rift in Khloe and Tristan’s relationship and sparked widespread media attention. Paternity Lawsuit: In 2021, Tristan Thompson was embroiled in a paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, who claimed that he fathered her child, Theo, during their brief relationship. The lawsuit garnered considerable media coverage and led to public scrutiny of Tristan’s personal life and relationships. Child Support Payments: Tristan Thompson’s failure to meet his child support obligations has been a source of ongoing drama. Reports surfaced that he owed significant arrears in child support payments to Maralee Nichols for their son Theo. This situation resulted in legal action and further fueled controversy surrounding Thompson’s responsibilities as a father.

