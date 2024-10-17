Sam Barber Plays “Would You Rather” and Talks Performing at Stagecoach

Behind the Music: Sam Barber on Hollywire

In this fun interview hosted by Gabriella Gomez for Hollywire, rising country artist Sam Barber dives into his journey as a performer, reflects on playing at the iconic Stagecoach Festival, and tackles a lively game of “Would You Rather.” Discover his inspirations, favorite on-stage moments, and personal quirks in this laid-back chat that offers a glimpse into the life of a talented new voice in the country scene.