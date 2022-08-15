Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Being “Publicly Humiliated”

Millie Bobby Brown just opened up about being publicly humiliated…

Millie Bobby Brown is finally addressing the Hunter Ecimovic drama

Hunter previously said he was tricked into having a relationship with Millie while she was underage and also made explicit claims in a rant on Instagram Live

Millie just told Allure she felt “publicly humiliated” at the time

Millie opened up about her perspective on the drama saying QUOTE: “I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f—king long.”

Before the public knew what Millie went through behind the scenes she used the QUOTE: “unhealthy situation” to fuel her latest performance in Stranger Things. Millie explained: “I felt very vulnerable. Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So, it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

Millie is now in a happy relationship with Jake Bonjovi and she and Jake were already together when Hunter’s shocking claims went viral. Millie opened up about why she’s addressing the situation now saying: “Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things.” Adding: “I’m not this perfect person that is selling skincare products and in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions.”