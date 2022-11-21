Adele cries during her first performance back on stage

Adele got emotional at her first concert back

Her initial tour got scraped due to specific guidelines and regulations

But her reunion being on stage made her super grateful for her supporters

Adele cries during her first performance back on stage. Earlier this year Adele’s plans to perform her residency in Las Vegas were canceled just 24 hours hour before the first show. The singer’s plans have to come to a stop in January of this year as it was trashed super last minute due to covid concerns and production disputes. Since her cancellation, Adele had to deal with a lot of backlashes and hate as people disagreed with the decision. At the time a revival of the residency remained uncertain but Adele is officially back in business.

While she was on stage for the first show of her residency, Adele began to get emotional. She starts to say to her audience, “I should be giving you a standing ovation. Thank you so much for coming back to me. I really appreciate it. You look amazing and it looks just what I imagined it would look like, it’s perfect.” She continues saying, “I’m so scared and nervous, but I am so happy. I don’t know what I was thinking about putting piano ballads at the top of the set … hopefully over time, my nerves will disappear. I would also really like to thank Caesar’s because there have been a lot of rumors and they never once asked any questions, they’ve been amazing.”