Chris Evans Is “Laser-Focused” On Finding Love!

Chris Evans just revealed he’s “laser-focused” on finding love!

Looks like Chris Evans is ready to find the one!

In a new interview with Shondaland he said he’s “laser-focused” on finding a partner

He shared he wants to find the right person to spend his life with!

Chris explained WHY he’s “laser-focused” on finding the one saying QUOTE: “I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But…even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Chris has been single and focused on work for sometime now! He was last linked to Lily James back in 2020 after they were spotted having 2 cozy nights out in London. They never confirmed they were together and fans think it never went further than a few casual dates. They’re have been many wild rumors about Chris’ dating history, the celebrity gossip site Duexmoi recently shared a blind item that Chris may be dating a woman in Massachusetts that has kids, but based on his latest interview it seems pretty safe to assume that’s not the case!

The good news is while Chris searches for the one he has his best friend and cuddle partner Dodger the dog to keep him company!