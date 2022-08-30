Demi Lovato regrets filming documentaries

Demi Lovato has come forward saying she wishes she didn’t film three documentaries

The documentaries were over a span of 10 years

Where they showed her struggles with mental health and addiction

In an interview with Alternative Press shares the death of Pop star Demi Lovato and the creation of rock and roll Demi. She posted an image on her Instagram earlier this year where she was surrounded by her label and management as they all wore black and flipped off the camera. The caption of the post said ‘A funeral for my pop music. In the interview she explained how tired she is of putting her life on documentaries or shows as she said QUOTE, “Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too, And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.”

Within the last 10 years Demi has put out 3 different documentaries showcasing her life and struggles she has faced. In 2012 she released Demi Lovato: Stay Strong as well as 2017’s Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated which showcased the effects of her mental health and substance abuse and more recently her 2021 docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil shared her drug overdose that almost left Demi dead while she suffered a heart attack, brain damage as well as strokes. It was this documentary that led her on the road to seeking help and remaining sober.

The past 10 years and 3 documentaries have given fans an intimate glimpse at the life of Demi Lovato. Through them we saw what she was experiencing in her day-to-day life. She does admit though that she wishes she put a pause to creating the documentaries. She said, “I wish I would have waited until I had my shit figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else.”

She continued on to say “My story’s not done”. She continued, adding, “So I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book. ‘OK, this is me as a grown up'”. But in the meantime we can look forward to seeing Demi in a new light. A light where she is taking to the stage again but this time as her rock star persona.