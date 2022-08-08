Jacob Elordi Defends Euphoria’s Grueling Shoots

Jacob Elordi is defending the Euphoria’s reputation for grueling shoots…

Jacob Elordi is speaking out about what things are really like on the set of Euphoria

He addressed the criticism the show received for putting its cast through intense, long shoot days

Telling GQ he has zero complaints

Jacob had previously described the show’s long shoot days as “hellish” but he’s now providing more insight into his perspective. He shared QUOTE: “For me, working on that set is an absolute treat.” He continued saying: “When I’m working with Sam, I’m in the trenches with him, and I trust him, and I work myself to the bone for him.”

Jacob addressed peoples opinions on their behind the scenes reality saying QUOTE: “I think I’ve read people saying, ‘Look, that’s a bad image to set, you shouldn’t have to work yourself to the bone for art.’ F–k that. I enjoy it.” He went on to share that this is why the show is so good saying: “What everyone’s seeing on television, the shots that people are talking about, the feelings that they get, the conversation that’s around the show,” adding “that’s because certain shots take 30-something takes.”

Eric Dane, who plays Jacob’s on screen dad, agrees that the shoots are tough, but noted that Jacob’s ability to deliver a thrilling performance despite the circumstances speaks to his acting abilities. He shared QUOTE: “There’s a level of focus that you maintain throughout the day, so that you can stay at that low boil, and keep delivering the performance over and over again—and he has that.” Adding: “He has this gregarious charm and we goof around a lot, but he’s always focused, and he’s always prepared.”