Justin Bieber cancels his world tour

Justin Bieber has had a rough last couple of years due to numerous health concerns

As of recently, he decided he needed to cancel his world tour

This decision was made due to the concerns he has for his own mental health

Justin Bieber has officially announced that he will be canceling the rest of his Justice World Tour. In a statement posted on his Instagram story Justin shared QUOTE, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour, After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.” He added, “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately.”

Justin’s world tour was supposed to run until March of 2023 and was a total of 70 shows left. Back in 2021, Justin was vocal about the struggles he faces with mental health in an interview he had with GQ saying QUOTE, “It was like I had all this success, and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”