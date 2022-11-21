Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49. Jason David Frank played the green power ranger in the original series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the 90. The news has been confirmed by sources that he has passed away. One of his old castmates, Walter Jones who played another Power Ranger told TMZ, “He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family. Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him.”

Jason’s representative Justine also tells TMZ … “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will truly be missed.” The cause of death has not been made public officially, but TMZ has reported that his cause of death is due to suicide. He left behind his 4 children sons Hunter and Jacob and daughters Skye and Jenna. His wife, Tammie Frank also recently filed for divorce from Jason in August of this year. But it’s said by another source “He loved his family, friends, and fans very much.”He will be truly missed.”