Priyanka Chopra Reveals What She & Husband Nick Jonas Will NEVER Do Together

Priyanka Chopra just revealed what she and her husband Nick Jonas will NEVER do together!

In a new interview with Variety Priyanka revealed that she and Nick have many creative collaborations in the works

BUT there is one thing they will never work together on as a couple

As of right now musical collaborations are OFF the table!

Priyanka explained that regardless of her own vocal talents a musical project is not in the cards for them. She told Variety QUOTE: “I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him.” She seemingly finds Nick’s talents intimidating as she added: “No chance. He’s a musical prodigy.”

While music isn’t in the cards for the couple they are currently working on a fashion collaboration with the UK brand Perfect Moment. Priyanka also told Variety that they’re also “definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together,” BUT she played coy on whether they’ll share the screen.

Right now the couple’s main focus is raising their daughter Malti who they had via surrogate back in January. Malti spent 100 days in the NICU before coming home in the spring. Nick previously opened up about becoming a father telling ET QUOTE: “It is certainly life changing, [Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.” He also revealed that he sings to his daughter saying: “I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful,”