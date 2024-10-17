Mackenzie Carpenter Plays “Would You Rather” and Talks New Music at Stagecoach | Hollywire

Mackenzie Carpenter Chats New Music on Hollywire

In this upbeat interview hosted by Gabriella Gomez for Hollywire, rising country-pop star Mackenzie Carpenter talks about her latest music and experience performing at Stagecoach. She also plays a fun game of “Would You Rather,” revealing some playful insights into her personality. Tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at this talented artist’s journey and what’s next on her musical path!