Uncategorized

Sam Barber Plays “Would You Rather” and Talks Performing at Stagecoach

Oct 18
Sam Barber Plays “Would You Rather” and Talks Performing at Stagecoach
hollywire
hollywire
SharesPin

Behind the Music: Sam Barber on Hollywire
In this fun interview hosted by Gabriella Gomez for Hollywire, rising country artist Sam Barber dives into his journey as a performer, reflects on playing at the iconic Stagecoach Festival, and tackles a lively game of “Would You Rather.” Discover his inspirations, favorite on-stage moments, and personal quirks in this laid-back chat that offers a glimpse into the life of a talented new voice in the country scene.

 

Popular Posts

Related Posts