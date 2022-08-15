Adele Reveals What Really Led To Delayed Vegas Residency

Adele just revealed what REALLY led to delaying her Vegas residency!

Adele is speaking out about her decision to postpone her Vegas residency

In a new interview with Elle she says the original show had “no soul”

And shared that dealing with the backlash over her decision was “really, really hard”

Adele candidly explained that while it was a difficult decision she KNEW the show was not ready for an audience. She told Elle QUOTE: “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Adele went on to reveal that making the decision was heartbreaking for her saying: “It was the worst moment in my career, by far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.” BUT she has no regrets as she explained: “The first couple of months was really, really hard,” she shared. “I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

The delayed shows are finally happening in November and Adele teased what fans can expect saying: “I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now,” Adele said. “I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful…