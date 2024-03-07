Is Selena Gomez Quitting Music?

Selena Gomez has set the record straight on recent rumors circulating about her potential retirement from music. Last month, Selena sparked a frenzy online when she hinted at the possibility of stepping away from the music scene after the release of her next album. However, in a candid interview with Rolling Stone, Selena is providing clarity on her future in the industry.

Contrary to speculation, Selena clarified that she doesn’t intend to retire from music altogether. Instead, she revealed that she is currently prioritizing her passion for acting while exploring new opportunities in film and television. Selena expressed her desire to delve deeper into the world of acting and pursue roles that truly inspire her.

Regarding her upcoming music, Selena shared insights into her creative process and the themes behind her new songs. She described her music as emanating from a place of confidence and reflecting her joy and curiosity. While her recent singles may offer a glimpse into her artistic journey, Selena hinted at exploring diverse styles of music in her upcoming album, promising surprises for her fans.

Selena emphasized her excitement for the project, expressing her belief that the album will showcase her growth and evolution as an artist. She teased that while her recent singles capture a certain spirit, listeners can anticipate a contrast in styles that will showcase her versatility as a musician.

As fans eagerly await the release of Selena’s new album, her candid interview offers a glimpse into her creative vision and her unwavering dedication to pursuing her passions. Stay tuned for more updates on Selena’s music journey and her exciting ventures in the world of entertainment!

