Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Glamorous Dash from Singapore to Madonna’s Oscars Bash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t ones to miss out on the glitz and glam of Hollywood’s biggest night! The power couple recently jet-setted all the way from Singapore to Los Angeles to grace Madonna’s exclusive Oscars after-party with their presence.

Madonna’s legendary post-Oscars soirée, known simply as “THE party,” is the pinnacle of Hollywood extravagance. Held at talent manager Guy Oseary’s lavish abode in the Hollywood Hills, the event boasts an ultra-exclusive guest list and a strict no-cameras policy — leaving fans desperate for glimpses of the star-studded affair.

While there are sadly no snapshots to share from inside the party, insiders have confirmed that Taylor and Travis were in attendance, making their mark on the A-list scene. This marks the couple’s first major Hollywood party appearance together, although they’ve yet to grace the red carpet as a duo.

Fans had been buzzing with anticipation ever since Taylor’s private jet touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, following her whirlwind performances on the eras tour in Singapore. Travis, ever the supportive beau, was spotted cheering on Taylor during her Singapore shows, even joining in on the fun by singing and dancing along to her hit track “Bad Blood.”

But it was the heartwarming moment captured on camera of Taylor rushing to embrace Travis after the show that truly melted fans’ hearts.

