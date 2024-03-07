Britney Spears “Triggered” By Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears found herself “triggered” by ex-flame Justin Timberlake’s recent onstage antics, dishing out drama for fans and insiders alike. An exclusive source spilled the tea to US Weekly, revealing the pop icon’s raw feelings after Timberlake’s eyebrow-raising public statement.

During a New York City concert, Timberlake took a cheeky jab by declaring, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” before delving into his hit track, “Cry Me a River” — a tune famously inspired by his early 2000s split from Britney. For Spears, it was a sour note, as the source disclosed she was “annoyed” by his onstage antics.

Britney’s social media olive branch to Justin, offering apologies for past actions and expressing love for his latest single, “Selfish,” seemingly fell flat after Timberlake’s controversial remark. According to insiders, Britney’s journey through mental health struggles traces back to their breakup, making Timberlake’s recent antics particularly painful.

In the eyes of Britney’s inner circle, Justin’s public mockery has become a thorn in her side, hindering her path to recovery. Despite recent signs of progress, Timberlake’s actions have reignited old wounds, leaving Spears grappling with emotions from their past relationship.

Top 3 Britney Drama Moments:

Conservatorship Battle (2021): Britney Spears has been in a long-running legal battle over the conservatorship that has governed her personal and financial affairs since 2008. The situation gained increased public attention in 2021 when Britney Spears addressed the court directly, expressing her desire to end the conservatorship. The hearing sparked a renewed #FreeBritney movement, with fans and celebrities alike showing support for Britney and raising awareness about the legal constraints she faced. Head-Shaving Incident (2007): In 2007, Britney Spears made headlines for shaving her head at a hair salon in Los Angeles. The incident marked a highly publicized and tumultuous period in her personal life, reflecting the intense scrutiny and challenges she faced in the public eye. The head-shaving incident became a symbol of the struggles Britney was going through at the time. MTV VMA Performance with Madonna (2003): Britney Spears, along with Christina Aguilera and Madonna, performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003. The performance involved a controversial kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna. The incident generated significant media attention and sparked debates about sexuality, pop culture, and the boundaries of public performances.

Britney Spears “Triggered” By Justin Timberlake