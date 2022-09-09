Anna Kendrick falls victim to psychological abuse

Actress Anna Kendrick is coming forward that she recently has dealt with psychological abuse from her last relationship

She shared that she put a lot of trust in this person

But unfortunately that all came at a cost

Anna Kendrick opened up in an interview with People as she was talking about the role she has to place in “Alice, Darling”, where she plays a character who is stuck in an abusive relationship and slowly her friends notice and try to help, helped get her into character as it was something she related to in her personal experience. In the interview she shared QUOTE, “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse. I think my rep sent it to me because he knew what I’d been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, ‘This sort of speaks to everything that you’ve been talking to me about.”

Anna also breaks down her barrier as she explains the toll and isolation she felt as she was stuck in her relationship. She shared QUOTE, “ “I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself. So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly. And I was in a situation where, in the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was in fact going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don’t get. My body still believes that it was my fault, so even with this concrete jumping-off point for me, to walk out of that relationship knowing that I wasn’t crazy, it’s incredible the way that recovery has been so challenging.”