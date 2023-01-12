Austin Butler Reacts To Jacob Elordi Playing Elvis

Austin Butler & Jacob Elordi have more in common than just being men in Hollywood

Jacob dated Kia Gerber before Austin

And now he’s also taking on the role of Elvis Presley!

Austin was asked about Jacob taking on the role while on the Golden Globes red carpet. He told Variety QUOTE: “I just wish him all the best,” adding: “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.” Jacob will be taking on the role in the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic “Priscilla.” Austin was recognized for his performance as the King of rock and roll at The Globes when he took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

