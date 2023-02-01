Austin Butler remembers meeting Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler is taking a look back at meeting the Presley family

He recalls the moment he met Lisa Marie as he was cast to play her dad Elvis

And remembers the moment he felt the two of them having an “immediate” connection

Austin Butler who has recently been awarded and recognized for playing Elvis in the new Baz Luhrmann film is recalling the moment of meeting Elvis’ daughter. During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Austin is opening up on the connection he felt with her from the beginning. This past month Lisa Marie Presley passed away due to suffering from cardiac arrest.

While talking to Jimmy he recalls how he felt meeting Lisa. “I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them,”. Austin then remembers when Lisa showed him her dad’s slippers in his bedroom at Graceland. He says during that moment, “I get goosebumps,” he remembered. “That was after we screened the film, and his bedroom is a place that most people never get to see, and she said, ‘I want to show you something,’ and she took me up there. We just sat in his bedroom, and up there, he’s not Elvis, he was just dad, you know? So to hear those stories, I truly will treasure that forever.”

Looking back at his last moments with her at the Golden Globe awards he acknowledges spending those times with her. He says, “I’ll never forget that for the rest of my life, It’s just devastating. It’s weird in moments like this because it’s so bittersweet. So much great stuff is happening, but I’m just devastated for her family and for her to not be here celebrating with us.”

