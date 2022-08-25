Barbie Ferreria is officially leaving Euphoria

Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreria has officially stated she will not be returning to her third season of Euphoria. The actress announced her leave from the show in an Instagram post. Her post said. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her as I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.” Barbie played Katherine Hernandez for the last four years. But Barbie Ferreria is officially leaving Euphoria.

Also, in the show Barbie played Katherine Hernandez who had two best friends, Maddie played by Alexa Demie, and Cassie Sydney Sweeney. Within the second season, Katherine started to become her own person as she discovered her sexuality and grew more confident in the woman she was.

At the end of season 2, her character dissolved into the background leaving people questioning where Katherine Hernandez went. Rumors started to circulate that it was due to the tension between show creator Sam Levinson. But were soon squashed as she said. “I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because ‘Euphoria’ has really impacted so many people,” she said. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”