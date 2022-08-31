Bradley Cooper vacationed with his ex-wife

Bradley Cooper vacationed with his ex-wifeAug 31
A Star is Born actor Bradley Cooper and ex-wife and supermodel Irna Shayk was seen taking a tropical vacation together. Irna posted pictures on her Instagram where she showed off the tropical location, the blue ocean, and her ex-husband Bradley Cooper. The caption to her pictures was a red heart which made people think she was referencing her ex-husband. Many people are wondering what is going on between the two but a source told E! News that things are going ‘well’ between the two as they took their family trip. The two are trying to do anything they can to co-parent their daughter Lea as the source says QUOTE, “They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her,” the second source noted. “They also come together as a family and do things when they can.”
Although Irna and Bradley are no longer in a relationship they prioritize their family time ensuring they raise their daughter as a team. After their divorce, a source came forward and shared QUOTE, “They are working out how to be single parents and co-parent their daughter together. They both have been working and traveling a lot so there is always scheduling to figure out. They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her,” an insider shared with us. “They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends. “They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It’s still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it’s going to work going forward, but they are in a good place.”