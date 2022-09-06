Brendan Fraser cries at a standing ovation

Actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn have officially been banned from Russia

Russia put a ban on the two actors after they’ve continuously shown their support for Ukraine

The ban comes after the two actors show their opposition and disagreement with Russia

It has been announced that Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are no longer allowed to visit Russia as they both have been banned. The two were a part of a list of 25 individuals who are ‘high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities as well as cultural figures that are no longer allowed in their country. This decision has come after both Stiller and Penn showed their support for Ukraine as Russian tries to invade Eastern Europe country. They have visited the country where they met up with official leaders personally to speak against their movements in hopes of alleviating problems for Ukraine.

This past year Sean Penn went to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky where he was filming a documentary Vice. Sean has released a statement where he was showing his disapproval of Vladimir Putin saying QUOTE, “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.” As for Ben Stiller, he has been supportive of the UN Refugee Agency for some time where he flew to Poland to meet with Ukrainian refugees and then meet with President Zelensky as well where he posted a video on his Instagram saying QUOTE, “I’m meeting people who have been impacted by the war, and hearing how it’s changed their lives. War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody chooses to flee their homes. Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person.”