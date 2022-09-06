Brendan Fraser cries at a standing ovation

Brendan Fraser cries at a standing ovationSep 06
Actor Brendan Fraser might finally be getting the recognition he deserves. He looked so thankful for the applause he received for his role in the film “The Whale”. Brendan plays a man named Charlie who happens to be a 600-pound man that’s confined to a wheelchair. The film was previewed at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend when while the credits were rolling the audience gave him a 6-minute standing ovation. He was sitting for a while accepting the applause until he was urged to stand up and accept the crowds clapping. As he was standing there tears flooded his eyes as he was trying to hold them back, but ultimately got emotional. For the movie, Fraser has to wear a prosthetic suit which weighed around 50 to 300 pounds depending on the scene and spend 6 hours every day in the makeup chair transforming himself into the character.
Back in 2021 as he was preparing for the film, Brendan had an interview with Unilad where he explained QUOTE, “It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” he, told the outlet. “The wardrobe and costume were extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy … I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.” The Whale is the first film back for Brendan after his 2013 movie Breakout. Before this new movie, he was known for the Mummy and The Journey to the Center of the Earth.