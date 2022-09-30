Cara Delevinge’s first appearance after her public breakdown

Cara Delevigne was seen rocking the red carpet

This appearance was a great surprise because as of recently people have been worried about her

There have been some speculations that Cara has been having a difficult time with drugs

Model Cara Delevigne is seen walking the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week. She was attending the event for the Cara Loves Karl collection where she was wearing a low-cut blazer dress, with long brunette locks, bold brows, and a red lip accompanied by thigh-high boots. In the photos taken for the event, she looks better than ever. She looked good despite the drama that has been surfacing online over her.

Cara Delevinge’s first appearance after her public breakdown. Despite Cara looking so out together for her event, as of recently, there have been friends, family, and fans concerned for her overall wellbeing. She was spotted after Burning Man, an immersive music festival that takes place in the middle of nowhere where she was captured rubbing her nose and mouth and having a pipe in her mouth. In addition to this occurrence, there was paparazzi footage of Cara outside of an airport barefoot and moving erratically. Since then some friends one being Margot Robbie have been seen meeting up with Cara and actually leaving in tears. This leads people to believe that they are attempting to get her help but it’s useless.