Chris Evans Says He Doesn’t Need Hollywood Anymore

Chris Evans sat down for a GQ interview where he detailed how good life away from the industry has been for him.

Chris Evans may be only 42 years old, but he’s achieved more in the entertainment industry than most can even dream of. That’s in no small part because of the whopping seven Marvel films he appeared in as Captain America (a character that maintains its own passionate fanbase.) But what fans of the actor maybe didn’t know is that in real life he is a far cry from the Marvel mega-movie star we see on screen, he is instead, well, pretty far out. And in his recent GQ cover story, Evans sat down to reveal just what a far out guy he is. The portrait it paints is of a man who is uniquely self-assured in his oddities.

In recent years Evans has been spending most of his time in his home state of Massachusetts getting away from the limelight. It seems he’s been also using the time to “find himself” in a Nicholas Cage-type way too. In the GQ interview, Evans said “takes me back to a place when life was not just simpler—that’s too reductive—but to a time where I was more pure, I guess; where my ego and my insecurities weren’t such a dominant force that I had to push against.” It’s clear Chris has been doing a lot of deep thinking in recent years, and perhaps longing for something that he lost during his rapid ascent to superstardom.

Evans continued to discuss how he doesn’t view himself as a “movie star’ in the traditional sense, describing his best moments as “when I don’t pay attention to myself at all and just, you know, question why black holes exist, that brings into perspective a macro understanding of the fact that I’m even here is a miracle. It’s like shooting a bullet with another bullet. I mean, the fact that any of us are here is unbelievable.” Does Chris Evans know why black holes exist? That isn’t clear, but what is is that it’s a lot more interesting to him these days than acting is. For that we must commend him and acknowledge that he is much more deep than we really thought previously.

He went on to meditate on the nature of trees, saying “the fact that trees are green blows my mind.” In fact trees themselves are not green, their leaves are, but the important message for Evans is that when he starts looking too inward too closely at himself it “leads to cyclical unhappiness.” All of it paints a picture of a uniquely famous man finding a uniquely spiritual way to get “away” from a lot of the pressures and ego that made him unhappy. While it may seem strange to some of us, the reality is we can’t understand the stresses of life as a celebrity. Nature and rejecting materialism often end up the most viable counter-balance to the lifestyle, and it seems to be going well for Chris Evans right now. We’ll see how it affects his career.