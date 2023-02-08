Did Cardi B have to BREAK UP an Offset vs Quavo Fight?

Cardi B broke had to break up a fight between Offset and Quavo

Video caught the rappers backstage at the 2023 Grammys. They were in an altercation in which Cardi yells “Both of y’all are wrong”

The argument is said to have taken place before Quavo’s tribute performance for Takeoff.

Drama ensued backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards when rappers Quavo and Offset allegedly got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart. Despite Offset claims that there was no fight and it was all merely a rumor, a video has now surfaced showing his rapper wife, Cardi B interjecting during the brawl. The rapper was heard yelling at “Both of y’all is wrong! Both of y’all. This is not right. Shut the f–k up, ‘cause you shouldn’t have been talking.” Sources reported that the fight happened when Quavo allegedly refused to allow Offset to join him for Takeoff’s tribute. Despite the Recording Academy reportedly requesting the pair to perform together.

According to insiders, the Migos rappers still have significant bad blood between them since Takeoff was fatally shot in November. The altercation that night allegedly broke out after a game of dice. Police have since arrested Patrick Clark as a suspect and Cameron Joshua who was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

