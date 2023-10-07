Did the Biebers Force Selena Gomez Off Instagram?

If there’s been one storyline in Hollywood that just refuses to quit, it’s the ongoing drama between Justin and Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. It’s typically made worse by fans who long for the old days of Jelena, but in the last year it’s been exacerbated by subtle shade being thrown by both Hailey and Selena. Now there’s a rumor that the Biebers are the reason Selena left Instagram temporarily.

Selena gave an interview recently where she opened up about leaving Instagram for a while in 2018 and gave control of her account to her assistant. That also happens to be the same year that Hailey and Justin very rapidly started dating, got engaged, and eventually got married. All of that happened directly after Selena and Justin broke up for the final time after eight years of being off and on.

Selena said “I had just gotten my heartbroken I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing.” Of course Selena didn’t stay off for too long, but it’s easy to understand why she did. Still, the good news is that Hailey and Selena aren’t feuding anymore. They were even at the same restaurant at the same time recently. They aren’t “friends,” but they are allegedly cordial. Seems Selena just had to get off IG for a while to get to that place.