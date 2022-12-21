Dixie D’Amelio Caught Making Fun of Landon Barker

Dixie D’Amelio was just caught making fun of her sister Charli’s rumored ex-boyfriend Landon. She was just live showing off clothing items from her and her sister Charli’s line Social Tourist. As she was showing off a pair of sweatpants, she was reading the comments from fans. One of the comments was about the green Social Tourist sweatshirt Charli wore. Landon posted himself wearing it after rumors that Charli cheated on him and they’re now broken up started spreading.

Dixie read a comment and started to say “Landon” then quickly covered her mouth with her hand in shock like she wasn’t supposed to say that. And then whispered to someone off-screen “Landon Barker wore that”. She kind of smiled and giggled like was either laughing at Landon or herself for messing. Some fans think that Dixie acting so awkward at the mention of her sister’s boyfriend must mean that there’s tension between Charli and Landon, or the two are broken up. Because if Charli and Landon were fine, Dixie would have no issue mentioning her sister’s boyfriend.

While others believe that the blind item going around that Charli and Landon’s relationship has always been fake to launch Landon’s career.