Emily Ratajkowski Shades Pete Davidson

On the latest episode of her podcast Emily shared she’s over dating men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women. She explained that she “hate[s]” going out with “men in particular” who “truly think they want” an independent partner.

Emily went on to share why she feels this way saying: “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it. They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down,” adding: “And then you’re just back to square one.”

Emily went on to call power struggles in a relationship “f’d up and unfair.” She added that she feels like this is seen more in heteronormative relationships. Saying: “The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has.”