Greyson Chance says Ellen Degeneres is “manipulative” and “self centered

Singer Greyson Chance is opening up about how he feels about news personality Ellen Degeneres. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Greyon shares how her involvement in his career ultimately impacted him negatively. Their interview dating back to 2010, had resulted in Ellen gifting Greyson $10,000, new piano, and also ended up creating a record label called eleveneleven which ultimately signed him. She also assisted in getting him a booking agent, publicist, and brand agent. He went on to say she was“really invested” which ultimately “became domineering and way too controlling. My whole week, my whole month, my whole year could change [with] one text message from her. That was horrible…if she had an opinion of any sort, the whole thing changed,”.

Greyson went into detail about how Ellen got so involved and went as far as calling his mom saying QUOTE, “I’ll never forget this. I just remember hearing on the other side of the phone, just yelling [and] beratement: ‘What type of mother are you? Do you realize that I went out of my way to get this for you, and he can’t sit down and watch it?’”. She would even go through his clothes as he said and couldn’t wear leather because of her stance with veganism. He shared QUOTE, “She would come in and look at a rack, yell at stylists, berate people in front of me and say, ‘This is what you’re wearing on the show.’ She was just degrading to people. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her,”