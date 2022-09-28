Hayden Panettiere talks losing custody of her daughter

Actress and mother Hayden Panettiere has shown vulnerability as she expressed the feelings she felt when she lost the privilege of having custody of her daughter. Hayden joined a discussion on Red Table Talk on how her ex Wladimir Klitschko obtained full custody of Kaya. Hayden has opened up about how she has dealt with opioid and alcohol addiction in the past and shared her ex-husband never confronted her about receiving full custody as she shared, “If he’d come to me and said, ‘I think because of where you’re at right now and your struggles that you’re having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while,’ to which if I had probably had enough of a conversation, I would’ve said, ‘Okay. that makes sense, I get it. I’ll come there to visit and stuff like that.”

Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting,” she added. “I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever, ever had to do in my life.”

Letting it go

After she lost custody of her daughter she continued to explain to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Norris, and Kelly Osborne that the plan“ was gonna go work on myself, I was gonna get better and when I got better then things could change and she could come to me, and I could have my time with her but that didn’t happen.” Back in an interview with PEOPLE in July 2022 she also explained “It was the hardest thing I could do. But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself, and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”