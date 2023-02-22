Jamie Lynn Spears teases new Zoey 101 reboot

Fans are going wild after Jamie Lynn Spears shared new information

After many years of the tv show Zoey 101 benign aired

She has teased pictures from the set of the new Zoey 102 reboot

It’s official that fans can expect to see Jamie Lynn Spears in a new version of “Zoey 101”. Just last month it has been confirmed that they have started to film a new era of “Zoey 101” with the new reboot being called “Zoey 102”. Jamie took to her Instagram to share a closer look at what’s to come in the new show. In the series of photos, Jamie is walking some iconic steps where they filmed the original Zoey 101 at Pepperdine College in Malibu California as well as all the original castmates. She captioned her photo saying, “Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho🥹😭 #ZOEY102”.

This film for Zoey 102, iss set to debut later this year where the storyline of the film revolves around the original cast reuniting for a wedding in the present day. Back in January with PEOPLE Jamie shared her excitement with the return of the cast to create this film. She says, “I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with a such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”