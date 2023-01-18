Jeremy Renner is finally home after his snow plow accident

On New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner was hospitalized due to a snow plow accident

Throughout his healing journey and recovery, he kept his fans updated

But now he is sharing that after weeks in the hospital, he is finally back home

From this accident, he obtained major blunt chest trauma and different orthopedic injuries and when transferred to the hospital underwent surgery. Just a couple of days after the accident he started to keep his worried fans in the loop when he wrote to his Instagram, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Sixteen days after his tragic accident, Jeremy announced that after all this time he is back home. He shared a tweet to his account saying he is watching the season two premiere of his show Mayor of Kingstown “with my family at home.” Just before this announcement, he noted to his Instagram stories he is missing his “happy place” and also warned fellow neighbors saying, “It’s a rough ride over the pass,” he shared alongside a photo of the snowy area near his home. “Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.”

