Josh Richards Is “Ecstatic” To Be Dating Dixie D’Amelio?!

TikTok star Josh Richards has given fans a major hint about his love life, with many believing he’s dating fellow creator Dixie D’Amelio. During a recent interview with Bryce Hall, Josh was asked about his “love life” and simply replied, “I’m ecstatic.” Fans have taken this as confirmation that Josh and Dixie are an item.

It appears that things are getting serious between the two, as Josh is reportedly making an effort to win over Dixie’s dad, Marc D’Amelio. Marc recently posted a photo of a package he received from Josh, which included Canadian-themed gifts such as Roots cabin socks and a Drew maple leaf shirt. Marc thanked Josh in the caption of the post, which has only fueled rumors that the two are dating.

Josh’s co-hosts on the BFFs podcast, Dave and Bri, have also jumped on the speculation bandwagon, teasing Josh about his rumored romance with Dixie. The pair has even suggested creating “Jixie” merchandise, which would be a combination of their names. It seems like the merch is already in the works, so fans can expect to see “I ship Jixie” shirts in the near future.

While neither Josh nor Dixie has confirmed their relationship status, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on their possible romance. Stay tuned for more developments on this story!

