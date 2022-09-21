Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s home invaded

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s home invadedSep 21
- A trespasser broke into Justin Bieber and Haley Biebers home
- Thankfully the two were not at home as they were on a vacation
- But, questions are arising, how did this even happen?
Security guards at the home of Hailey and Justin Bieber ended up going on a wild goose chase as they caught a guy who has broken into their backyard. LAPD was called by a couple of neighbors who reside in their private community as they said they saw a man just hanging out in their backyard by the couple’s barbecue.
When security tried to tackle the guy who trespassed the house, the man ended up jumping over walls and running too fast that the security couldn’t track him down. Ultimately the man got away but thankfully no one was hurt and both Justin and Hailey Bieber were away on vacation so they were not home when this whole fiasco went about