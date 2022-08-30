Kelsea Ballerini is getting a divorce!

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband of 5 years are calling it quits

This news comes after Kelsea took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news

She is coming candidly about this emotional time of her life

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram to post some unfortunate news. She and her husband of 5 years, Morgan Evans have decided to get a divorce. The couple announced their engagement on Christmas day in 2016, and they they married in December of 2017.

Within her Instagram story post she shared the emotional details of the couple’s decision. She said QUOTE, “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now a public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly. I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is a result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here. But I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile. We are actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Back in 2016, Kelsea announced her engagement with Morgan on Twitter where she posted a couple of pictures of the two which show them beaming with happiness and her sticking her hand out to show the engagement ring. The caption of the post said, “I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. My heart is bursting from loving this human so much. the luckiest girl in the world.” Her soon-to-be ex-husband Morgan also wanted to announce the divorce on his Instagram story where he said, “I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,”.

Now we don’t know all the details on what led up to the divorce but divorce is hard nonetheless but add being in the public eye on top of it must make matters even more of a challenge.