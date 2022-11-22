Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker secretly split

Kendall Jenner is recently a single woman

News has come out that she and her boyfriend Devin Booker have broken up

This leads people to wonder about her next steps in her new single life

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker secretly split. It has been confirmed that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker secretly called off their relationship. The two have been single and out of their relationship for a month. PEOPLE has confirmed the reasonings as to why Kendall and Devin split. It was due to their hectic schedules and wrong timing. A source chimes in saying “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

This isnt the first time the two have reportedly split. Back in June, it is thought that the two ended their two-year relationship before getting back together another time. Although the two are broken up, the decision was mutual and they plan on keeping in contact through their breakup.