Kendall Jenner treats her anxiety

Keeping up with the Kardashians star and supermodel Kendall Jenner has opened up about her anxiety and how she’s dealt with it over the last few years. She started becoming real and truthful about her struggles in a 2018 Harpers Bazaar interview she says QUOTE “I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities “I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into.” In a recent vogue interview, she became candid once again about how she addresses her anxiety now and deals with it nightly saying QUOTE “I like to wind down in the evenings, I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal’ It makes sense as to why international star needs to take such measures as she has so many responsibilities every single day of her life
After so many years of being on a reality tv show, and walking the world’s most popular runways it makes sense why Kendall needs to prioritize times where she can unwind. In the Vogue interview she goes on to share QUOTE“I have struggled with anxiety for years and I can have good and bad days, if I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 min to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest”. She included she is aware not a lot of people are going to agree with her having anxiety as she lives such a fancy and privileged life but at the end of the day she hopes people realize she’s human.