Kendall Jenners talks about her insecurities

Kendall Jenners talks about her insecuritiesSep 13
- Kendall Jenner sits down and talks with author and life coach Jay Shetty
- In the interview, Kendall breaks down the troubles she faces and how she overcomes then
- In addition to how she practices self-love and finds happiness
Supermodel, businesswoman, and reality tv star, Kendall Jenner is opening up about her hectic life but how she finds time to herself and the sides most of the world doesn’t see. In Jay Shetty’s podcast “On Purpose: With Jay Shetty” Kendall opens up about how she found enjoyment in being alone. She shares QUOTE, “I went through a phase where I felt like I had to be around people, I think I live a very social life and my job is very social. So I was kind of conditioned to want to be around people a lot and when the pandemic hit you’re not around as many people anymore and now I’m just re-enjoying being by myself”.
Not only did Kendall Jenner express her love for being alone and taking up her own space she also shared how she learned self-love. In the interview she shares QUOTE, “If your happiness depends on the actions of others, you’re at mercy for things that you can’t control, so I always want to live in my highest goddess, my higher self, and know that when I’m living there you can’t take that away from me” . In addition to finding happiness within her self, she shares that she felt the purpose of her being in this world is to help others and she explains QUOTE, “ as corny as it sounds I want to spread love like I want people to feel love. That’s really I guess my purpose”