Khloe Kardashian’s sisters are concerned with her weight

The Kardashian sisters are concerned about Khloe’s weight as she is looking a ‘little too skinny”

They expressed their thoughts on a new episode of The Kardashians

And think that her weight loss could be due to the drama with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s sisters are coming forward and stepping in to express their thoughts on her weight. In the newest episode, we see the sisters saying that she has a ‘very skinny’ figure. Kim Kardashian was the first of the sisters to bring up her weight as she shared “ “You look very skinny,” whereas Kylie and Kendall Jenner agreed with her opinion saying “Not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,”. When Khloe heard the opinions Khloe seemed pretty happy that they that she was skinny.

Kendall was the next one to confront Khloe about her weight sharing “ You look so skinny, you feel so skinny” where Khloe’s response to Kendall was “Oh my gosh, you’re so skinny.” Khloe has been dealing with a lot in regards to her ex Tristan Thomspon’s cheating scandal where Kim Kardashian gave insight about the stress on “The Celebrity Apprentice” sharing Khloe “has been holding so much in and it’s really affecting her. Khloe agreed with the as she described it, “I just don’t have anything else to give, any f–ks. When people are like, ‘You’re so strong,’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I’m strong. I’m literally just numb to all of this s–t.’”