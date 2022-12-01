Kim Relieved After Settlement

Kim is relieved after divorce settlement with Kanye…

After a LONG settlement process Kim Kanye ’s divorce is finalized

An insider says Kim is relieved after settlement because she did NOT want their divorce to go to trial

The exes share custody of their 4 kids BUT Kim is the primary caregiver

The insider explained to People magazine QUOTE: “[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on. Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past.” They continued saying: “They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on.” Kim Relieved Kanye Settled Their Divorce .