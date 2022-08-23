Celebrity News , Celebrity Relationships , Celebrity Scandals , Tiktok Drama

Kio Cyr Calls Out Austin Mahone For Flirting With Amanda Diaz

Aug 23
Brianna Walmark
brianna-walmark
Kio Cyr just called out Austin Mahone for flirting with Amanda Diaz…

 

  • Austin Mahone just decided to shoot his shot with Amanda Diaz 
  • Amanda posted a Tiktok saying: “when he’s a walking red flag but has green eyes” and Austin dueted her showing off his green eyes with the caption: “Amanda Diaz wassup then”
  • Kio proved he was NOT here for Austin flirting with Amanda by posting a response video 

 

In Kio’s video he pans over to Amanda lounging in bed before saying “I choose peace, let’s avoid violence” buttt then he looks in the camera like an evil villain. Many fans are loving Kio’s response BUT some are declaring themselves team Austin like this fan who wrote: “I mean Amanda deserves better so…” So far Austin hasn’t responded to Kio’s video but it looks like he won’t have a chance to date Amanda anytime soon…

