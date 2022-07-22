Celebrity News , Celebrity Scandals

Kris Jenner Is Worried About Kylie Jenner’s Spending Habits

hollywire
Kris Jenner is reportedly “worried” that Kylie Jenner is spending her money too fast! 

 

  • This week Kylie faced major backlash after sharing a post featuring her & Travis’ private jets 
  • The internet called the post tone deaf and some even accused her of being a climate criminal 
  • BUT behind the scenes momager Kris Jenner is reportedly concerned about her daughters spending habits! 

 

A Page 6 source is claiming QUOTE: “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down.” BUT, a separate source denies this saying that Kylie has always been “good” with her money. Page 6 is also reporting that Kylie spends $300,000 a month on clothing, $5 million a year to maintain her $72 million plane, $300,000 to $400,000 a month on security, and has $80 million tied up in properties around California. 

