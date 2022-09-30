Kylie Jenner instantly regrets naming her son Wolf

Kylie Jenner instantly regret naming her son Wolf

Kylie Jenner opens up about naming her son Wolf

Businesswoman and mom Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child this year. It’s no secret that the Kardashian family is known to choose some interesting names for their children as her firstborn daughter’s name is Stormi. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians Kylie shares her thoughts and regrets on the initial name, she named her newest child. Kylie said she initially chose the name Wolf because she ultimately felt pressure to have a name after giving birth in the hospital. She also shared “We really didn’t have a name [going in]. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t,” the reality star, 25, continued. “Then … we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name or Social Security number — so I felt the pressure to choose a name.”

When Kylie said no name came to her head upon the baby’s arrival, Khloe Kardashian brought up the name Wolf, and at the time Kylie was desperate and used it. She went on to say “I liked the WW which is referencing the W for webster, Travis Scott’s last name. “We put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?’” They still haven’t fully decided on a name for their now 7 month old child and are waiting until they feel confident in their decision.