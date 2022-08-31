Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend break up

The two have been dating for the last 4 years until they decided to call it off

Sources have come out saying why the two are no longer together

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone have officially called their relationship off after 4 years of dating. E! News has received some information from sources that are close to the couple but the two haven’t commented on the split themselves yet. The two were starting to be seen with each other back in 2017. When Leo was caught leaving her home in Los Angeles, California. Throughout their relationship, they ultimately kept their relationship fairly private. But on occasion were seen showing their affection to one another. In 2018 a source told E! News that two of them started getting pretty serious saying, “They’ve been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They’ve gotten to know each other’s families and they love being together.”

A roadblock the couple faced was their age gap. Leonardo is now 47 years old and Camila Morrone is 25 years old making the couple have a 22-year age gap. Camila addressed the criticism back in 2019 as she said QUOTE “There are so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” This never affected the couple as they spent the two years following attending award shows together, going on vacations, and more recently spotted enjoying the Fourth of July together in Malibu.