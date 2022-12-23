Leonardo DiCaprio caught cheating on Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio was just caught cheating on Gigi Hadid!

It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio has ditched Gigi Hadid for a younger model, literally.

The 48-year-old actor was spotted out with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas.

The pair was caught leaving The Bird Streets Club in Hollywood separately, but then getting into the same car.

Gigi was the first woman Leo has been attached to who was over the age of 25. We previously heard the two were “having a lot of fun” and the relationship was “going well so far”. But now it looks like that romance may have fizzled. Leo dating Gigi made some fans hopeful that the playboy actor was finally ready to settle down and date someone more age-appropriate, but now it looks like he’s back to his old ways. Leo also has a tendency to dump his girlfriends once they turn 25, as he did with his last girlfriend Camila Morrone. He started dating her when she was 23 and dumped her shortly after she turned 25.

