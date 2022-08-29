Meghan Markle Doesn’t Want Prince Harry To “Lose” His Dad Amid Drama

Meghan Markle just gave a rare bombshell interview to the cut

In it she discusses Prince Harry’s strained family relationship

And reveals if she can forgive the royal family

In her interview, Meghan addressed her estranged relationship with her father and how she doesn’t want Harry to have the same experience. She shared: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'” referencing how Meghan’s relationship with her father is now non-existent. She went on to talk about Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles saying: “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

When asked if there was room to heal the tension between the family Meghan shared: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Meghan went on to explain that she and Harry legally can say whatever they want explaining: “It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking,” she said. “I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.” When pressed on why she hasn’t divulged more, Meghan said she was “still healing.”