Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pushes through health scare

Mila Kunis opens up about her husband Ashton Kutcher’s health scare

In an interview, she shares how they did it together as a couple

And how this wasn’t the first time they experienced a bump in the road

Actress Mila Kunis opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on how she and her husband Ashton Kutcher fought through his health scare with a rare form of vasculitis, which causes your blood vessels to swell up. She shared in the interview, “So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago. I don’t think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through. You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do.”

Ashton also shared his own experience with Vasculitis on National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. On the show, he shared how the disease impacted him as he shared, “Like two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium. “You don’t really appreciate it until you lose it. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again,’